Discover 10 news that Nubank launched in 2021

THE Nubank razed it in 2021 and ended the year with the listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. THE fintech became the most valuable bank in Latin America in the period, showing that it should still grow significantly in the coming years.

Read more: Follow these killer tips and increase your credit limit on Nubank

The year was also full of changes for customers, who had access to new services and tools to simplify their financial lives. Meet ten news launched by Nubank throughout 2021.

1 – NuSocios

To promote its IPO, the holding that controls the fintech he offered what he called “little pieces of Nubank” to his Brazilian clients for free. They were also able to reserve up to R$300,000 in BDRs, certificates that represent shares listed in the US.

2 – New design

The digital bank application gained a new face to improve integration with new services. The design is currently minimalist, with a white background and information arranged vertically.

3 – Automatic debit

Awaited by most customers, automatic debit payments have been available in the app since September. The payment assistant that automates transactions can be used on personal and corporate accounts.

4 – Nu Invest

After acquiring Easynvest investment broker in 2020, Nubank launched the Nu Invest platform in the second half of this year. Through it, it is possible to invest in more than a thousand financial products with a zero brokerage fee.

5 – Virtual cards

Another update released the creation of multiple virtual cards in the same account. The customer can organize the products by name and use one for each purpose, managing the way they see fit, right through the app.

6 – Marketplace

The bank entered the e-commerce business after acquiring the instant payments company Spin Pay. The feature, which offers discounts and offers on brands such as Magalu, AliExpress, Dafiti, Xiaomi, Motorola and Samsung, is gradually being made available to customers.

7 – Online store

Consumers can purchase exclusive branded products over the internet at Nubank’s online store. The amount collected from sales is destined to social projects and partner entities, such as TODXS, a Non-Governmental Organization that supports LGBTQIA+ people.

8 – Google Pay

Since February, the purple credit card is now compatible with Google Pay, Google’s payment platform. With it, the customer can make payments by approach using the smartphone.

9 – Apple Pay

Integration with Apple Pay only arrived at Nubank in August, but it pleased iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac users. To pay with the technology giant’s devices, just authenticate the option with TouchID or FaceID.

10 – Debt calculator

Thinking about the millions of Brazilians who are currently in debt, the bank created a debt calculator. The tool helps the user to find solutions to deal with debts and regain control of their financial life.