DNA preserved in lice “glue” reveals secrets of South American mummies | Society

Head lice are known to “cement” their eggs well into the strands of human hair, making the activity of picking lice and nits (their young) an ordeal for parents around the world. It was thanks to this persistence that researchers discovered that this glue produced by insects helped to protect the DNA of mummies preserved for centuries.

Invertebrate biologist Alejandra Perotti and her team found that the “cement” produced by lice is exceptional at capturing and preserving everything it involves, including the DNA of their hosts.

The most recent study conducted by her and published this week in the scientific journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, investigated the material collected from mummies between 1,500 and 2,000 years old found in the Andes Mountains, in Argentina.

According to the Smithsonian, Perotti and his colleagues sequenced the genomes of skin cells preserved by the glue from the nits and found that these ancient inhabitants of the Andean region originally came from tropical forests in southern Venezuela and Colombia. This information helped researchers recreate a timeline from South American prehistory, which is particularly complicated in Argentina, where many indigenous groups were eradicated or deported through colonization.

A human hair with a nit attached to it by the "cement" produced by the lice. — Photo: University of Reading

As the lice glue preserves everything that surrounds it, the team of scientists also found sources of DNA that were neither human nor insects. Along with several strains of bacteria, they found the first evidence of the “Merkel cell polymavirus”, discovered in 2008, that can cause skin cancer. After analyzing the mummies, researchers believe lice may play a role in the spread of the virus.

Thanks to the work of the lice, the team of scientists also found that the DNA found in the glue they produce has a quality similar to that normally recovered from teeth and bones. This means that ancient hair and clothing from around the world, with their ubiquitous lice, can be good sources of invaluable DNA from their human hosts, even if their remains have faded over time.

In addition, Perotti and his colleagues’ method allows scientists to study DNA without having to use invasive or destructive techniques like cracking skulls, for example.

“If you have hair, or if you have clothes, you can find trapped nits. We can study thousands of years of the natural and evolutionary history of hosts and lice just by examining the DNA trapped in this cement”, says the researcher.