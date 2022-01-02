‘Doing therapy’, says Shantal about Mateus Verdelho’s attitude in case of obstetric violence

the digital influencer Shantal used Instagram this Saturday (1st) to comment, for the first time, on the case of obstetric violence during the birth of her second daughter, Doménica, involving physician Renato Kalil. She took the opportunity to defend her husband, Mateus Verdelho, on the case.

“Did Mateus not do anything when the doctor was talking shit?” asked an internet user. “Stop charging Mateus for that. He was as vulnerable as I was. The life and health of his wife and daughter were in the doctor’s hands. What was he going to do? To fight? (…) Fight for the blame to fall on him and say that he disturbed the delivery room? He’s a victim just like me. He is undergoing therapy because of all this, he is very shaken. He doesn’t even appear on Instagram anymore, which is a tool of work and livelihood,” said Shantal.

“It’s not easy for him to imagine that he could have done a thousand things there at the time. It turns out that in these moments there is a hierarchy and when you are dealing with the life of the one you love, you are simply hostage to any behavior of the other person. I think he had the best attitude, we stayed in our bubble. I just looked at him and he just looked at me. It seemed that we were protected in a divine dome”, he added.

