‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry was cut from the film

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry was cut from the film 5 Views

In October of last year, Matthew Perry (‘Friends’) revealed on his Twitter profile that he had recorded scenes for ‘don’t look up‘, new sci-fi from Netflix which is doing well because of its criticisms of denial.

In the publication, the star said that:

“I just got cast in a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next six weeks. #Don’t lookup.”

In December, Perry he was even photographed on the set of the feature film directed by Adam McKay, in what appeared to be the scene of a political event.

According to the magazine people, he shared the stage with a Kid Rock impersonator and the actor Jonah Hill, who plays the chief of staff and son of President Orlean (Streep).

Enjoy watching:

However, his scene ended up being deleted from the final version of the film, which left many fans disappointed… And, so far, neither Perry, McKay or Netflix explained the reason for the cut.

On social media, some fans even criticized the decision.

This would be the first work of Perry since 2017, when he starred in the series ‘The Kennedys After Camelot’.

It is worth remembering that he also participated in the special meeting of ‘Friends’, displayed by HBO Max.

So, you’ve already watched ‘don’t look up‘?

Check out the trailer and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Adam McKay (‘The Big Bet’) directs.

The great cast has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth, but no one seems to care. Alerting humanity to the fateful impact of a rock the size of Mount Everest will not be easy. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they embark on a media tour from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a humorous morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months to go before the crash, getting the attention of the media and a social media-obsessed audience is proving a shockingly comical challenge – what will it take to make the world just look up?

DON’T LOOK UP, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, MELANIE LYNSKEY as JUNE MINDY Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, TAKE SISLEY as ADUL GRELIO. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, RON PERLMAN as COLONEL DRASK Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, HIMESH PATEL as PHILLIP. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, ROB MORGAN as DR. CLAYTON “TEDDY” OGLETHROPE. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, MICHAEL CHIKLIS as DAN PAWKETTY. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) SCOTT MESCUDI (KID CUDI) with DJ CHELLO, ARIANA GRANDE and RILEY BINA. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as YULE. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP, MERYL STREEP as PRESIDENT JANIE ORLEAN. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) CATE BLANCHETT as BRIE EVANTEE, TYLER PERRY as JACK BREMMER, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

Be sure to watch:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Barbara lies between life and death after Renato’s threat in Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will be between life and death after Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved