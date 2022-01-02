‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry was cut from the film

In October of last year, Matthew Perry (‘Friends’) revealed on his Twitter profile that he had recorded scenes for ‘don’t look up‘, new sci-fi from Netflix which is doing well because of its criticisms of denial.

In the publication, the star said that:

“I just got cast in a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next six weeks. #Don’t lookup.”

I just booked a movie with Meryl Streep! If you need me, I’ll be on the treadmill for the next 6 weeks.#Don‘tlookup — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 14, 2020

In December, Perry he was even photographed on the set of the feature film directed by Adam McKay, in what appeared to be the scene of a political event.

According to the magazine people, he shared the stage with a Kid Rock impersonator and the actor Jonah Hill, who plays the chief of staff and son of President Orlean (Streep).

However, his scene ended up being deleted from the final version of the film, which left many fans disappointed… And, so far, neither Perry, McKay or Netflix explained the reason for the cut.

On social media, some fans even criticized the decision.

i was don’t look up all over waiting for matthew perry to show up thinking good for him to be in a high profile project after so long and in the end the poor guy was cut hahaha pic.twitter.com/1DzX8jnBbI — huebinho (@hueb_marcelo) December 26, 2021

This would be the first work of Perry since 2017, when he starred in the series ‘The Kennedys After Camelot’.

It is worth remembering that he also participated in the special meeting of ‘Friends’, displayed by HBO Max.

So, you’ve already watched ‘don’t look up‘?

Adam McKay (‘The Big Bet’) directs.

The great cast has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth, but no one seems to care. Alerting humanity to the fateful impact of a rock the size of Mount Everest will not be easy. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they embark on a media tour from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a humorous morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months to go before the crash, getting the attention of the media and a social media-obsessed audience is proving a shockingly comical challenge – what will it take to make the world just look up?