Economy in 2022: Brazil must have another lost year and flirt with recession | Economy

Brazil will have another lost year in the economy in 2022. In the more positive scenario outlined by analysts, economic activity will be stagnant this year. But the country’s performance could be even worse: there is no one to rule out a slight recession.

In the Focus report, from the Central Bank, the projections of more than a hundred analysts make evident how the numbers for 2022 are getting worse. Economists even predicted a 2.5% growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but now they see a much more modest rise, of just 0.42%.

And why did this scenario materialize?

The inflation started with price shocks in food, fuel and electricity, but has spread throughout the economy and is expected to end 2021 in double digits;

there is still the uncertainty with the presidential election and, therefore, what will be the economic policy adopted by the country from 2023 onwards. With this uncertainty, investment decisions by companies are postponed.

Economic expectations for 2022 worsened after the government decided to change the spending cap rule through the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatório as a strategy to open spaces for payment Auxílio Brasil, a social program adopted by the Jair Bolsonaro government in replacement to Bolsa Família.

Created in 2016, the spending ceiling — in its original design — was considered the country’s main fiscal anchor.

Since 2014, Brazil has not registered a primary surplus, that is, there is no money left in the public accounts, after paying expenses, to pay off the interest on the government debt. As a result, Brazil’s indebtedness has become high for an emerging economy and is now being closely monitored by investors.

“The trigger for the revisions (growth in 2022) has to do with all the flexibility of the fiscal framework, with the PEC dos Precatórios and the dribble in the fiscal responsibility law”, says Alessandra Ribeiro, partner and economist at Tendências consultancy. “We saw an effect of this on risk perception and on the exchange rate, hitting inflation expectations.”

The PEC of court orders alters the correction of the spending ceiling. The initial formula considered the IPCA calculated between July of one year and June of the following year. With the change, the correction takes into account the IPCA accumulated between January and December.

The proposal also postpones the payment of part of the court orders. In all, the Ministry of Economy estimates that it will have a space of R$106 billion next year.

Double-digit inflation; rising interest

In addition to the devaluation of the real, Brazilian inflation was affected by shocks that began with food, fuel and electricity, but which ended up spreading throughout the entire economy.

In 2021, inflation surprised successive times. The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) must have ended the year in double digits, which has not occurred since 2015 — the forecast of analysts is 10.02%.

For 2022, economists are already betting on an advance of 5.03%. If this projection is confirmed, it will be another year marked by the overflow of the government’s target ceiling.

The rising inflation made the Central Bank needed to tighten its monetary policy. In 2021, the base interest rate started the year at 2%, but rose to 9.25% as the price hike proved more persistent. For 2022, the expectation is for further increases. Selic should end the year at 11.50%.

“Monetary policy will be very restrictive. And this has a strong effect on domestic demand, consumption and investment are strongly impacted,” says economist Lucas Vilela, economist at the Credit Suisse bank.

The bank projects a 0.5% retraction of GDP in 2022, IPCA of 6% and forecasts that the basic interest rate should reach 12.25% a year in May.

“Inflation also brings its negative component. The purchasing power of both employed and unemployed people will be impacted”, adds Vilela.

Rising interest rates make household consumption and business investments more expensive, which contributes to cooling the economy and, therefore, controlling inflation.

“As interest rates go up, activity also tends to suffer,” says Andrea Damico, chief economist at Armor Capital. “There is nothing to be done. It is a bitter medicine to control inflation, but it is necessary because it is a problem that affects the poorest”, says the economist. She projects that the Selic will reach 11.75%, and the GDP will retreat 0.2% this year.

Toughest global scenario

In major economies, inflation has also been surprising and more widespread.

With the economic recovery, after overcoming the most acute phase of the pandemic, the price of commodities rose and added to the disarray in the production chains – the sanitary crisis paralyzed or reduced production in many industrial sectors. This disruption caused a shortage of products, putting pressure on costs around the world.

Higher prices abroad are also forcing central banks to raise interest rates. And this movement causes resources invested in emerging markets to migrate to economies considered safer by investors. At the end, this contributes to an outflow of resources from Brazil and, consequently, becomes more pressure for the devaluation of the real.

“There is accelerating inflation abroad that puts pressure on foreign interest with two consequences here: higher inflation abroad contaminates our inflation via imported products, but also high interest rates abroad put pressure on our exchange rate to depreciate,” says the chief economist from the consultancy MB Associados, Sergio Vale. “This makes the work of the BC, which is alone to fight inflation, even more difficult,” he adds.

In the United States, for example, the Federal Reserve (Fed, BC US) has placed interest rates in the range of 0 to 0.25% per annum in an attempt to stimulate the economy during the economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the economic recovery and dealing with an inflation that reached 6.8% in the 12-month accumulated until November — the highest in 39 years — the Fed should promote three interest rate hikes in 2022.

This whole picture takes place in a presidential election year, which throws even more uncertainty about the direction of economic policy from 2023, whether in a re-elected government of President Bolsonaro or with the victory of some opposition candidate.

According to economists, Brazil will have to undertake a series of structural reforms, such as the tax one, to accelerate growth, and show commitment to the country’s fiscal situation.

“We still don’t know what the political discussions will be next year and what the main candidates think,” says Vilela, from Credit Suisse.

The latest electoral polls show the leadership of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), followed by president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).