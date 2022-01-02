Eight highly anticipated Instagram features for 2022 | Social networks

Seven fads that took over Instagram in 2021

Another feature awaited by users is the possibility to like Stories on the social network. In addition, there are also rumors of a tool that will allow you to turn Stories into Reels. Next, the TechAll lists eight long-awaited Instagram features for 2022. It’s important to remember that, with the exception of the new features announced by the app itself, the changes listed are rumors and have no scheduled release dates.

Since 2016, Instagram’s news feed sorts posts by relevance, based on criteria determined by the social network’s algorithms. But that is about to change. In December, the social network announced the return of the chronological feed, adopted in the early days of the application. According to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, the company will provide an option for users to view the latest content published on the platform. The feature, much requested by the community, has no scheduled release date, but should arrive in the app in 2022.

A rival to TikTok, Instagram has already incorporated into its app features similar to those available on the Chinese social network — this is the case, for example, with “Remix”, a function similar to TikTok’s “duet”. In 2022 it would be no different. A Twitter post by developer Alessandro Paluzzi points out that the social network may be working on a new way to spice up the videos posted in the app. Apparently, this new feature will be focused on Reels and will allow users to automatically sync videos with music.

As the publication points out, users will be able to select songs available on Instagram to assemble, which sets up a more practical and fun way to edit content. It’s not yet known if the feature will be released to all users, and there is no release date forecast.

Users can now interact with Instagram Stories through quick reactions, represented by emojis such as “crying with laughter”, “surprised face”, “smiling face with heart eyes”, “clapping” and “fire”. But new options may come to the tool in 2022. According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is developing a feature that will allow you to enjoy Stories.

The function would appear as a “heart” button, allowing you to send multiple likes at the same time. In the preview, the button would be positioned on the right side of the comments box, to make interaction between users even more practical. Instagram has not commented on the matter, and there is no forecast for launching the news.

4. ‘Assembly’ Mode to turn Stories into Reels

Among the possible new additions to Instagram in 2022 is a feature capable of turning Stories sequences into a single Reels video. This is shown in a screenshot shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on his Twitter profile.

In addition, the user would still have an option to add audios present in the Instagram audio library to enhance the publication. For now, there is no information about the availability of the tool.

Instagram may also be working on a way to make the feed customizable. It is currently possible to silence unwanted people to prevent their posts from appearing on the timeline. The new feature, however, would go even further, featuring separate categories in the feed.

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi’s Twitter post shows a possible test with multiple timelines: “Home” (home page with all posts) , “Following (people you follow)” and “Favorites (customizable)”. Users could apply these “filters” to view only selected profile posts. The novelty has no release forecast yet.

As the item above points out, Instagram would be testing the development of a feature that allows them to bookmark profiles. In a Twitter post, developer Alessandro Paluzi stated that favorite users should appear at the top of the feed. It also says that included profiles will not receive notifications about changes made to their favorites list. The function has no official release date.

Announced by Instagram itself in December, the parental control tool should reach the app in March 2022. With the resource, parents and/or guardians of children and teenagers will be able to set time limits for using the app. It will also be possible to see how much time children spend on the platform — information expressed through graphics.

Instagram will even allow teenagers to report a suspicious profile and notify those responsible. The purpose of the resource is to open a dialogue window between parents and teenagers about the dangers of the Internet.

8. Exclusive and paid stories

For those who work with Instagram content creation, a new form of monetization could arrive in 2022. According to rumors, the social network would be working on an “exclusive” version of Stories, which could only be viewed through subscription, possibly paid. Screenshots posted on Twitter by developer Alessandro Paluzzi show the alleged feature in action.

In the image shared by Paluzzi, you see a notification stating that “only members can view this Story”. The tool is believed to work similarly to Twitch’s “subscribers” model — who pay to access exclusive features — and to Twitter’s “Super Follow” feature for paid tweets.

