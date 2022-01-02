Elections threaten economic growth in 2022 – News

THE combination between high interest, inflation and coronavirus will win the 2022 Elections as an additional threat to the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — sum of goods and services produced in the country — next year.

The doubt takes into account that the uncertainties brought about during the elections, especially those involving possible changes in the Executive, create doubts about the future and always put the expectations of economic growth at risk.

“The elections bring a certain uncertainty to growth, with a main impact on investments, which are affected in times of uncertainty and government changes”, says Patrícia Krause, chief economist at Coface for Latin America.

For Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, the heated dispute should further impact the uncertainties. “2022 is an election year, in which, historically, there have been small advances in the necessary structural reforms to improve the fiscal environment, which should be expanded by the current dichotomous political environment”, he assesses.

Patrícia emphasizes that the claim can also bring exchange rate volatility. “This can be an effect and even a risk for the inflationary issue of 2022”, she observes when commemorating the independence of BC (Central Bank) for the first time in an electoral period.

The perceptions are confirmed by the expectations presented weekly by the BC (Central Bank), which has already predict a rise of just 0.5% of GDP next year. “This sign indicates that we are only going to replace the losses caused by the pandemic”, says Sanchez.

Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos, in turn, predicts that the losses caused by the pandemic will already be reversed this year, despite the technical recession, and the challenge is to maintain the high activity in 2022.

“Our expectation is zero GDP growth in 2020, that there will be no advance or contraction of the economy. Some sectors should experience an important retraction, but agriculture, which did poorly this year, should show a strong recovery”, he analyzes Rachel.