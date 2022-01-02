Eliana poses in a bikini and shows her butt in a selfie in the mirror

The presenter Eliana welcomed 2022 on social media by sharing a selfie next to the mirror dressed in an orange bikini.

“Hi 2022!” she wrote in caption. In the comments, several followers praised the artist’s publication. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “It rocked,” commented another. “Empowered”, scored a third.

Recently, Eliana was involved in a controversy after being caught wearing a bikini. The case took place on December 14th. At the time, photos of the presenter were released without her consent, which did not please her.

“In my 32-year career, I have never been caught like this. It was so strange, invasive, I lost control of my image. At the time I felt tachycardia, my hand was sweaty, I was breathless. to the beach and then going up to the pool of the Hotel, of dear friends?”, she wrote.

Come 2022! the new year of the famous