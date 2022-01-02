Eliana poses in a bikini and shows her butt in a selfie in the mirror

The presenter Eliana welcomed 2022 on social media by sharing a selfie next to the mirror dressed in an orange bikini.

“Hi 2022!” she wrote in caption. In the comments, several followers praised the artist’s publication. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “It rocked,” commented another. “Empowered”, scored a third.

Recently, Eliana was involved in a controversy after being caught wearing a bikini. The case took place on December 14th. At the time, photos of the presenter were released without her consent, which did not please her.

“In my 32-year career, I have never been caught like this. It was so strange, invasive, I lost control of my image. At the time I felt tachycardia, my hand was sweaty, I was breathless. to the beach and then going up to the pool of the Hotel, of dear friends?”, she wrote.

Come 2022! the new year of the famous

Luisa Sonza

Luísa Sonza broke the internet by showing her daring look for the comeback: the singer bet on a crochet G-string bikini.

Xuxa and Sasha

Xuxa, Sasha and João Figueiredo enjoyed the end of 2022 at Disney, in Orlando, Florida.

Paolla and Diogo

One of the most talked about couples of 2021, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira spent the turnaround together.

Neymar

Directly from “Néyveillon”, Neymar did not lose his style even landing on crutches.

Fatima and Tulio

Fátima Bernardes entered France in 2022 alongside her boyfriend, Túlio Gadelha, son Vinícius and daughter-in-law Thalita.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

In Switzerland, Marina Ruy Barbosa showed the golden look with a fake fur coat.

anitta

Anitta enjoyed the comeback with influencers GKay, Rafael Uccman and Lucas Guedez.

Rafa Kalimann

Rafa Kalimann won praise by showing the “mermaid” look of the comeback.

Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca

Another highly talked about couple from the last year, Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca commented that their daughter Maria Alice, 6 months old, had already gone to bed at the time of the turnaround.

Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank

Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank turned their family around.

Flávia Alessandra and Octavian

Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa also experienced the turning point in the family. The couple celebrated the new year with their daughters Giulia Martins and Olívia Costa.

Kevinho

Isolated due to covid, Kevinho rescued an old click to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Grazi Massafera

Grazi Massafera chose a golden look for the comeback.

