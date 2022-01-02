Eliana poses in a bikini and shows her butt in a selfie in the mirror

The presenter Eliana welcomed 2022 on social media by sharing a selfie next to the mirror dressed in an orange bikini.
“Hi 2022!” she wrote in caption. In the comments, several followers praised the artist’s publication. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “It rocked,” commented another. “Empowered”, scored a third.
Recently, Eliana was involved in a controversy after being caught wearing a bikini. The case took place on December 14th. At the time, photos of the presenter were released without her consent, which did not please her.
“In my 32-year career, I have never been caught like this. It was so strange, invasive, I lost control of my image. At the time I felt tachycardia, my hand was sweaty, I was breathless. to the beach and then going up to the pool of the Hotel, of dear friends?”, she wrote.
Come 2022! the new year of the famous
Luisa Sonza
Luísa Sonza broke the internet by showing her daring look for the comeback: the singer bet on a crochet G-string bikini.
Xuxa and Sasha
Xuxa, Sasha and João Figueiredo enjoyed the end of 2022 at Disney, in Orlando, Florida.
Paolla and Diogo
One of the most talked about couples of 2021, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira spent the turnaround together.
Neymar
Directly from “Néyveillon”, Neymar did not lose his style even landing on crutches.
Fatima and Tulio
Fátima Bernardes entered France in 2022 alongside her boyfriend, Túlio Gadelha, son Vinícius and daughter-in-law Thalita.
Marina Ruy Barbosa
In Switzerland, Marina Ruy Barbosa showed the golden look with a fake fur coat.
anitta
Anitta enjoyed the comeback with influencers GKay, Rafael Uccman and Lucas Guedez.
Rafa Kalimann
Rafa Kalimann won praise by showing the “mermaid” look of the comeback.
Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca
Another highly talked about couple from the last year, Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca commented that their daughter Maria Alice, 6 months old, had already gone to bed at the time of the turnaround.
Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank
Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank turned their family around.
Flávia Alessandra and Octavian
Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa also experienced the turning point in the family. The couple celebrated the new year with their daughters Giulia Martins and Olívia Costa.
Kevinho
Isolated due to covid, Kevinho rescued an old click to celebrate the arrival of the new year.
Grazi Massafera
Grazi Massafera chose a golden look for the comeback.