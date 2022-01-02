Elon Musk offers advice and reveals which professions he believes will be relevant in the future

Musk also spoke about the professions that will be relevant in the future.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in an interview with artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman, shared advice for students on how to read books, become a leader and help. When asked what advice he would give to young people who want to do something big, Musk simply responded by saying “try to be helpful.”

Musk mentioned that the young generation must do things that are useful to other human beings and to the world. “It’s very difficult to be helpful,” Musk said, urging young people to “contribute more than they consume.” He also advised students to read and develop their general knowledge so they know what is happening around the world. Musk also noted that the more you talk to different types of people around the world, the more your mind opens up. “Talk to people from different walks of life and different industries, professions and abilities,” Elon Musk told Fridman.

In a 2014 interview, Musk said he looked for “evidence of exceptional ability” in a potential employee rather than a degree from a prestigious university. “There’s no need to have a university degree, or even high school,” Musk said during an interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild about his hiring preferences more broadly. “If someone has graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but that is not necessarily the case. If you look at, say, people like Bill Gates or Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, these guys didn’t graduate from college, but if you had the chance to hire them, of course that would be a good idea.

Recently the richest man in the world spoke about the future of the job market and which careers he thinks will be relevant in the coming years. Musk believes that artificial intelligence will make some jobs “a little useless” and that this technology can end jobs that are now part of the global productive fabric.

For Musk, young people should study engineering, because this is one of the professions that will suffer the least with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Because, in the course, students usually learn about machine programming and software development that use AI. It is important to remember that this is part of the professions that require constant updating; even Elon believes that in the future the machines themselves will be able to create schedules.

In this billionaire’s thinking, engineering would walk side by side with professions focused on human interaction. “If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good focus for your future,” said Musk.