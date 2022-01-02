Eminem buys NFT from Bored Ape for R$2.5 million

Legendary Detroit rapper Eminem has purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Rapper Eminem jumped on the NFTS bandwagon and bought one of the Bored Ape on Ethereum for 123.45 ETH (approximately 2.5 million reais) on Thursday night and has since made the monkey his Twitter profile picture. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs so far on OpenSea under the name Shady_Holdings.

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs – exclusive digital items that live on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape also doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants you access to member-only benefits, the first of which is access to THE BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board. Future areas and benefits can be unlocked by the community by activating the roadmap.

Eminem is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 220 million records worldwide. He is also the only rapper to have won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, which he won for “Lose Yourself” in the movie “8 Mile. He has also won several American Music Awards and 15 Grammy Awards.

GeeGazza, also a member of BAYC, sold the albino monkey to Eminem, announcing today that the sale becoming a reality is “mad” and commenting: “I’m living in a simulation”. Eminem has not yet publicly commented on the sale.

Another one who bought a Bored Ape recently was rapper Gunna. He shared the news through his Instagram and called his monkey Butta. He even celebrated his latest purchase by tattooing the same monkey on his leg.