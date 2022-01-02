Energy in Ceará’s homes should be 100% renewable in up to 10 years – Business

THE energy supplied to Ceará’s homes should be fully renewable in the next ten years. This is the goal of decarbonization of Enel Group, anticipated by about ten years. The information was provided by the CEO of Enel Distribuição Ceará, Márcia Sandra.

Sandra called the replacement of polluting energy sources “necessary and urgent” and defended the public-private partnership to enable this transformation.

She also pointed out that, given the enormous potential to be explored, especially in the Northeast, the solar array should be the base source for supply in the coming years.

“Solar is what we have the greatest capacity in the matrix. Solar energy, without a doubt, leverages, as our greatest strength is the sun. But now with the hybrid, it is also important to associate: having the sun during the day and at night, the energy of the wind”, he pointed out.

Urban mobility

In terms of urban mobility, Sandra highlighted that changes are already underway, so that the actors involved need to organize themselves to make the new reality required to curb global warming viable.

“Speaking of electric mobility, which is no longer a future theme, it is present in our lives, we need to convince society, the population, that it can stop being a simple energy consumer and use its battery on wheels to make this movement in a moment when the network most needs energy”, he highlighted.

The CEO of Enel Distribuição Ceará also argued that the automobile manufacturers present in the country, associated with the potential for renewable energy, generate a differential for the country in this transition.

Local differentials

The deputy mayor of Fortaleza, Élcio Batista, reinforced the need to use clean energy sources in the transport sector, which is one of the biggest emitters of polluting gases.

According to him, since the administration of Mayor Roberto Claudio, the Capital has signed national and international agreements aimed at zeroing or neutralizing pollutant emissions.

“These international commitments are the basis for us to establish deadlines based on that and for us to create conditions to achieve this transition in Fortaleza,” he said.

In addition, he recalls that Fortaleza 2040 already foresees a change in the energy matrix and the use of hybrid mobility.

According to the deputy mayor, the municipality of Ceará has all the necessary conditions to lead the transition between Brazilian capitals.

That’s because Fortaleza is one of the pioneers in wind and solar sources, still holding regional and national prominence in the production of these two matrices.

The green hydrogen hub is another differential, according to Batista, which should contribute to this exit ahead.

“It is very important that the population is increasingly informed about the impacts of global warming. We are seeing what is happening in Bahia, in the United States. The impact is on lives that were lost, but also on the economy, because you need to rebuild these places. With global warming, we will have even more extreme events,” he warned.

The deputy mayor also highlighted that the poorest population is also the most vulnerable to episodes of environmental imbalance caused by pollution.

“So, we need to demonstrate, show to the whole society the impacts this has on our lives, so that people can not only understand, but act towards this great transition that we need to have,” he added.

electric bus

Delfina Pontes, B2B product manager at Enel X – the arm of the Enel Group that promotes energy solutions aimed at this transition – reveals that, despite the higher initial investment, electric buses reduce fuel costs by around 70%.

The company has around 1.8 thousand vehicles in operation in the public network in Chile, Colombia, Spain, Argentina and the United States.

She also points out that customer satisfaction with the service, taking into account noise reduction, vehicle comfort and the renewable nature, increased by 88%.

About 39% of users participating in the survey were still willing to wait five minutes longer to board an electric bus.

Pontes also clarifies that the fleet transition does not necessarily imply an increase in tariffs for the end customer, since the reduction in fuel and maintenance costs are considerably reduced.