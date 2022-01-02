Entrerriano is the new Health Secretary speaks about priorities for 2022 in Ouro Preto

Leandro sees the work done by Glauciane as positive and as expected because it is the first year of government, which gave him security to assume the portfolio

The end of the first year of the fourth term of Angelo Oswaldo (PV) in the Ouro Preto City Hall is marked by several changes in his secretariat. One of the most recent refers to the Health Department, which will be left by Glauciane do Nascimento for the entry of nurse Leandro Moreira. He is expected to take office in early January. He was born in Entre Rios de Minas (MG).

Glauciane is a public servant in Ouro Preto, working for a long period at the Morro Santana Basic Health Unit before becoming the city’s Health Secretary. She was called to teach nursing at two important universities in 2022, one in Belo Horizonte and the other in São Paulo and, therefore, cannot continue to lead the secretariat.

Leandro Moreira is an administrator at Santa Casa de Ouro Preto and has worked for the city hall in two previous terms. He has been in the city for 15 years and has worked in all health-related care points. He spent 11 years on duty at the hospital while working during the day at health posts. In 2013, he assumed the coordination of UPA and Samu and, in 2017, he moved to the position of network superintendence.

“In relation to 2022, the main point is the eyes for human quality health for the population and in relation to primary care. In 2021, it demanded a lot from health management for the curative model, due to the pandemic. So, seeds were planted with the aim of primary and secondary care, but the focus was on working and organizing hospital support. With this support already underway and organized, the next step now that I intend as a secretary is to focus on primary care, making it the orderer of care. It has the possibility of full monitoring of groups of people who are in the health unit,” Leandro Moreira told the more mines.

At its core, primary health care takes care of people rather than just treating specific illnesses or conditions. This sector, which offers comprehensive, affordable, community-based care, can meet 80% to 90% of someone’s health care needs over a lifetime.

Thus, Leandro Moreira believes that several health-related problems can be resolved in Ouro Preto, including Ouro Pretos who live in the districts and sub-districts and who end up having difficulty in accessing care in cases of specific treatments.

“Ouro Preto has a geographical particularity, some districts and sub-districts are even greater than neighboring cities. So, the objective of strengthening primary care in the districts creates a possibility of solving the health needs of the population around 80% and then you would only need to withdraw to continue the care, coming to health or taking to a support center, around 20%. Investing in the strengthening of primary care automatically guarantees more access for the population”, said Leandro.

The Health Secretary did his internship in December 2006 at the Health Department of Ouro Preto, he graduated in 2007 and joined the city hall in the first year of Angelo Oswaldo’s second government, who was re-elected and, therefore, Leandro stayed for another four years with the municipal management. He says that his knowledge and improvement in primary care developed during this period of the mayor’s government.

Leandro sees the work done by Glauciane as positive and as expected, as it is the first year of government, which gave him security to assume the portfolio. The secretary hopes to finish his work together with the government of Angelo Oswaldo.

“Taking on the Health Department requires greater, long-term planning, so that there is no defragmentation. So, the first year, generally, is already a year of diagnosis and planning to plant the first seeds that the objective is to harvest. From the second year on, we start to put Health into the planning. One of the safeguards I have in taking over the folder is precisely the fact that Glauciane made the diagnosis, processing the needs. The purpose, if everything works out, is for me to finish the government together with Angelo”, said Leandro.

Photo: Facebook / Santa Casa de Ouro Preto



It is still not known who will be the administrator of Santa Casa in place of Leandro. According to the new Health Secretary of Ouro Preto, the announcement will be made by the hospital this Wednesday, December 22nd.

Pandemic Control

Ouro Preto is one of the cities considered a reference in the immunization of the population against Covid-19. According to the “vaccinometer” of the Department of Health, in the Historic City, 70,733 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, 65,222 with the second, 3,817 with the single dose and 11,636 with the booster dose. Therefore, 93.48% of Ouro Pretos are partially immunized against the new coronavirus and 91.25% received full immunization.

“Glauciane, in this first year of government, sought stability in the care of the pandemic. So, two things walked at the same time. Ensuring, through Santa Casa, the hospital care that the population needed, as well as vaccination strategies, seeking a greater number of people vaccinated in the shortest time possible. So, the stability we have today in the pandemic is justified by these two main points that were worked on”, explained Leandro Moreira about the control of the pandemic in Ouro Preto.

However, as it is a historic city, Ouro Preto receives tourists and various places and, despite being within the vaccine goal, the country, for the most part, still advances in immunization against Covid-19 slowly, with many municipalities with a lower vaccination rate than the Ouro Preto municipality.

With the holiday season and the reception of tourists, Ouro Preto is vulnerable to receiving new strains of the virus. Therefore, Leandro said that he will spare no effort to reassess the epidemiological data and, if necessary, increase restrictions in the city.

“I think the great point of vaccination is that it would not prevent it from being contaminated, it is aimed at the orientation precautions that have been taken since the beginning of the pandemic, which are washing hands, wearing a mask and avoiding crowding. The great advantage of the vaccine is to reduce the number of complications or serious cases, which it generated in hospital admissions and, in many cases, progressed to death. So, Ouro Preto, at the moment, is in stability with the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that we have to relax with the precautions. The pandemic continues and, if necessary at some points, as happened in the Antônio Pereira district of taking a step back and restricting a little more and then come back again, we will have to do it”, concluded the new Health Secretary of Ouro Preto .

SOURCE MORE MINES