European Union seeks to classify natural and nuclear gas as “green energy” | World

In the closing hours of 2021, the European Union unveiled a long-awaited eco-labelling plan. The plan intends to include nuclear power plants and natural gas plants as “green energies”, which would facilitate these technologies’ access to funding dedicated to facilities that help combat climate change. The idea is heavily criticized by environmentalists.

The bill has been under discussion for months and the draft text, still provisional, was sent to the 27 member states just before midnight on December 31st.

The Commission “started consultations yesterday [sexta-feira] on preliminary text” to include “certain gas and nuclear activities” in its green category, confirmed the EU executive in a statement.

The document sets out the criteria for classifying investments in nuclear or natural gas power plants for electricity generation as “sustainable”. The project is in line with the European goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

European countries looking to replace their highly polluting coal-fired thermoelectric plants, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, eagerly awaited the proposal. With the inclusion of nuclear and natural gas plants in the proposal, countries will be able to count on European financing for the construction of new facilities.

The project also appeals to France, which has just assumed the rotating EU presidency, and intends to resume its nuclear energy park, an electricity source considered by the Macron government as stable and low in carbon emissions.

Environmentalists, however, oppose this classification, arguing that the production of electricity from natural gas emits CO2 and that nuclear power plants produce radioactive waste.

Under the leadership of Germany, which plans to shut down all its nuclear plants by the end of 2022, a small group of countries, including Austria and Luxembourg, are trying to exclude uranium plants from the proposal.

The Commission’s plan to include gas and nuclear in the green rating is “a mistake,” German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told media group Funke. Nuclear technology “which can lead to devastating environmental disasters – in the event of serious accidents and leave behind large amounts of highly radioactive and hazardous waste cannot be sustainable,” she said.

Supply stability is fear

Countries that defend gas-fired power plants or nuclear power plants support their option on the fact that the energies that are currently considered renewable by the European Commission, such as wind and solar, have an intermittent production that may not be sufficient to meet, on their own, the European electricity needs.

The Brussels proposal sets conditions for the inclusion of nuclear and gas, according to the AFP agency, including a time limit.

For the construction of new nuclear power plants, the projects will have to obtain a construction license before 2045. Guarantees will also be needed regarding the treatment of waste and the correct disposal of nuclear waste at the time of dismantling the facilities.

As for gas, described as a “transition energy source”, investments will be recognized as “sustainable” for plants with low CO2 emissions.