‘Everything is under control’; declares Leila Pereira on planning for Palmeiras

About to play the Club World Cup for the second time in a row, Palmeiras has many expectations around them. Therefore, the president, Leila Pereira, used her own social network to reassure fans about the planning.

According to the manager, everything is ‘under control’ and Verdão’s fans need to control their anxiety.

Sometimes you get too anxious, but hold on to the anxiety a little bit, it’s all under control. Sometimes we need it, so that we can do our best, he pointed out.

Leila pointed out that she is aware of the expectations that the people of Palmeiras have and that “there is no lack of courage and energy to make decisions”, but that this will be done in an assertive manner.

Elected at the end of December, the president also mentioned the need for investments to build a strong team. And, according to her, this will be the team’s characteristic for the tournament that will take place in February.