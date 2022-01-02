Exaggerated? Know how to detoxify your body

We interviewed nutritionist Francyane Pessoa, from Hospital Santo Antônio, to understand how the body’s detoxification can be performed.

The end of the year parties are almost always accompanied by a lot of food and drink, but with them come the consequences of exaggeration. We interviewed nutritionist Francyane Pessoa, from Hospital Santo Antônio, to understand how the body’s detoxification can be performed.

According to the nutritionist, detox “produces a decrease in the levels of exposure to toxins, such as appropriating nutritional support”, which is why it is extremely important to carry out this procedure. Francyane says that “the essential thing is to get back to eating healthy as soon as possible”, in addition to organizing meals, which can help control slips. The nutritionist also points out the importance of opting for healthy foods.

To alleviate the feeling of bloating, “it is important to avoid overeating” and eat in moderation, says Francyane. In addition to including natural juices in the routine, the ideal is not to add sugars and also complement ingredients that increase diuresis, such as mint and ginger. Digestive juices also help to reduce the feeling of fullness like pineapple and lemon.

Diuretic teas, according to the nutritionist, are also fundamental allies in reducing swelling, such as horsetail tea, green tea and hibiscus tea. Drinking fluids also helps to drain fluid from the body. Francyane Pessoa also states that including the practice of exercise increases the metabolism and eliminates both toxins and liquids.

For the nutritionist, it is necessary to be aware of the exaggerations that can result in the accumulation of fat and fluids, but these effects will only impact health and fitness “if that is the case, throughout the year you have not been concerned about having healthy habits and eating habits”, concludes.

Before running after the loss, the nutritionist says that the best thing is to be careful not to overeat, “respect the signs of hunger and satiety”, in addition to “seize the moment with family members and as soon as possible return to having a healthy eating”.