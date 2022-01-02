‘Facas’, by Diego and Victor Hugo, is the most played song on the radio in 2021; duo scores two hits in the Top 10 | Music

“Facas”, a hit by Diego and Victor Hugo with the participation of Bruno and Marrone, is the most played song on the radio in 2021, according to a survey by the monitoring company Crowley.

“Ficha Limpa”, by Gusttavo Lima; and “Morena”, by Luan Santana, complete the Top 3 of 2021 on radio. Radio leader in 2020, Gustavo Mioto was in fourth place with the track “Despedida de Casal”.

Diego and Victor Hugo still managed to place a second track in the Top 10 of the most played on the radio in 2021. “Desblockado” took the 6th position.

Also according to survey data, referring to the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the sertanejo, once again, dominated the radio stations in 2022.

The first track outside the sertanejo to appear on the list is “Eu topo”, by the pagoda group Sorriso Maroto, which appears in 16th position.

See the ranking of the 10 most played songs on radio in 2021 according to Crowley:

“Knives” – Diego & Victor Hugo Part. Bruno & Brown “Clean Sheet” – Gusttavo Lima “Morena” – Luan Santana “Farewell of Couple” – Gustavo Mioto “Cherry Lipstick” – Israel & Rodolfo “Unlocked” – Diego & Victor Hugo “Secrecy” – Guilherme & Benuto “Last Kiss” – Bruno & Marrone Part. wesley naughty “Moça do Caixa” – Raffa Torres “Scratch” – Henrique & Juliano

