Family finds dog that ran away when scared by New Year’s fireworks

RIO — When the clock struck midnight, what would have been a huge New Year’s party became a reason for panic for Duke, a Belgian pastor. The reason was the noise of fires set off by the Tijuca region to celebrate the arrival of 2022, which scared the 12-year-old dog and made him, in despair, open the door of his house and go out into the street. However, what could have been a sad story luckily turned out well. The animal, which had fled around midnight, was found this morning near the Pan Americano hospital, about a kilometer from his home.

To find Duke, its owner, the administrator Andreia Santos, had the help of a neighbor who published on the networks asking for help in finding the dog. The posts mobilized the region’s residents. Earlier in the morning, Andreia had already received more than ten messages offering help.

— He gets really excited [quando há barulho de fogos]. He has even broken a glass door with his head — tells Andreia — He managed to open the front door of the house, which leads to the street, tapping his paw. As the kids and I were in the living room watching New Year’s Eve on television, we didn’t hear him when he ran away.

Publication asking for help finding Duke Photo: Reproduction

Despite spending the night on the street, Duke had only one wound to his tongue. According to Andreia, it was not the first time that the Belgian shepherd ran away because of the noise of fireworks, he had already done that on another occasion.

The administrator says that she usually stays beside her dog when there are fires to try to calm him down. The noises and crackles of fireworks, while not bothering all humans, tend to frighten animals as they have better hearing.

“Usually we have to stay with him, because his little heart races,” he says.

Cases like Duke’s are so frequent that there are even municipal and state bills banning noisy fireworks. Last November, the City Council approved the proposal in the first discussion, which still needs to be voted on in the second round in the House.