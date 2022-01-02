Father Fábio de Melo on chastity: ‘I have to be’ | celebrities

Playback/TV Globo Father Fábio de Melo at “Altas Horas”

Father Fábio de Melo was one of the guests of the first “Altas Horas” of the year, which aired in the early hours of this Sunday (2). During the conversation with Serginho Groisman, the religious spoke about the vow of chastity and said that this is something he needs to follow to be in accordance with the life he chose to lead when he joined the Church.

“Chastity is the possibility I have to be with everyone and to be with everyone. My ability to love cannot be limited because I have a vote. On the contrary, it is the opportunity to love whoever needs me and I think that’s beautiful. I believe that loving and being loved is the most beautiful opportunity to bring God into the world,” he said.

In addition to his work as a priest, Fábio de Melo is also very successful in his career as a singer. He says that he doesn’t only listen to religious music and says that he always listened to a lot of samba and MPB, styles that are even part of his repertoire.

“Since I was a seminarian, I was not in the habit of listening to religious music. When I was still a boy, I started playing samba and MPB educated my feelings and helped me when I became a priest. Lulu Santos’ songs have always been part of my repertoire”, account.