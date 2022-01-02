Faustão debuts in the Band and receives praise from Marcos Mion: ‘Mestre’ – Emais

​The presenter Fausto Silva made his debut in the Band on January 1, 2022 Photo: Reproduction of ‘Viradão do Faustão’ (2022)/Band

Faust Silva made its debut in band in the first minutes of this Saturday, 1st. The presenter shared the stage of the Turnaround of Faustão with his son, João Guilherme, and Anne Lottermann, and gave a glimpse of what lies ahead in the Faustão in Band, your new daily program, which premieres on January 17th, at 8:30 pm.

The moment yielded praise from Marcos Mion, from Globo: “I’m just going to sleep because I couldn’t miss watching Faustão’s debut! I couldn’t sleep! Fausto is a master!”

Faustão was ahead of the Sunday afternoons of the Globe for more than three decades and left the channel in 2021. With his departure, Luciano Huck became the head of the Sunday, while Marcos Mion stayed with the cauldron.

Among the boards advertised are the Cassetadas, Pizzeria do Faustão, Churrascão do Faustão, On the Track of Success, This is your Life, Money or Fame and Dance of the Beasts. “Hello guys! At the turn of 2022, I proudly announce that I’m back in the Band!”, said the presenter, who was already in front of the Lost in the night in the 1980s.

It is possible to watch the full debut of Faustão during the turn of the year on the Band on YouTube. Check it out below: