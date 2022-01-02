Faustão debuts in the Band with his son: ‘I don’t know if you’ll take it seriously’

Fausto Silva, 71 years old, made his Band debut in the first minutes of this Saturday, 1st. The presenter shared the stage at Viradão do Faustão with his son, João Guilherme, aged 18, and gave a preview of what is to come in Faustão na Band, his new daily program, which opens on January 17, at 20:30. The journalist Anne Lottermann will also share the presentation with the attraction, who left the weather forecast at Jornal Nacional to work with the presenter.

“Hello guys! At the turn of 2022, I proudly announce that I’m back in the Band!”, said the presenter, who was in charge of Perdidos na Noite in the 1980s.

Sharing the stage with his eldest son, Faustão revealed that his son has not yet signed a contract with the network. “We don’t know if you’re going to take it seriously,” said Faustão, adding that the reason he took his son to be co-host of his program is because Band “is a family business”.

Anne Lottermann will also present an attraction (Photo: Publicity)

With humor, he also said that it was “difficult to pay the allowance” and, therefore, decided to employ João Guilherme. Since childhood, the heir has dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “I’m 18 years old. I think it’s a new year, being able to make a dream I’ve always had… I’ve wanted to work with TV since I was a kid, now is the time, I’m super excited,” he declared. He also said that he had support from his mother, Luciana Cardoso.

Faustão left Globo in June, after the network anticipated the end of the contract. He has been ahead of Globo’s Sunday afternoons for more than three decades. With his departure, Luciano Huck started to command Domingão, while Marcos Mion stayed with Caldeirão. The debut earned praise from Mion: “I’m just going to sleep because I couldn’t miss watching Faustão’s debut! I couldn’t sleep! Fausto is a master!”

Among the tables advertised are Cassetadas, Pizzeria do Faustão, Churrascão do Faustão, On the Track of Success, This is your Life, Money or Fame and Dance of the Beasts.