‘Faustão na Band’: the presenter’s son is teased by his father for losing weight

Faustão’s middle son, João Guilherme made his TV debut right in the first minutes of 2022, when the Band announced the debut of “Faustão na Band”, which starts on the 17th at 20:30. The attraction that marks the return of the presenter to the Morumbi channel after 33 years will have a different picture every day, going from dance competitions to musical numbers with celebrities. Another reinforcement in the team is Anne Lottermann, then a girl from Globo’s time.

With good humor, Fausto said that he decided to hire João because Band is a “family company” and that he also found “difficulty” in “paying the allowance” of the 17-year-old boy. The presenter left Globo in June 2021, but the contract only expired in the last second of last year. In turn, Lara and Rodrigo’s brother said that being in front of the cameras is the realization of a childhood dream.

“I’m 18 years old. I think it’s a new year, being able to make a dream I’ve always had… I’ve wanted to work with TV since I was a kid, now is the time, I’m super excited”, he said, adding: “Convincing my mother was the easiest part of the process”. “You didn’t sign the contract because we don’t know if you’re going to take it seriously,” replied Fausto.

Faustão zoou son after bariatric: ‘It looks like a stick’

Still on the program’s stage, responsible for high sales before the premiere, João joked when reviewing images of “Perdidos na Noite” (1986/1988). “Guys who followed ‘Perdidos…’, he used to screw with us a lot. Now is the time to pay back”, he shot, receiving a reply from his father. “You live at home and still depend on me,” he zoomed.

The communicator also joked with his son about his weight loss process. The subject came to light when the painting “Churrascão do Faustão” was revealed, to be shown every Friday. “The guy undergoes bariatric surgery, he looks like a stick, he doesn’t eat,” he joked.

“But the barbecue is not just the meat, it’s the review (conversation)”, said the heir of Fausto, who replied: “I know your review, it’s liquid”. The team also brings together reporters/biologists João Paulo Krajewski and Roberta Bonaldo