Faustão will follow in the footsteps of Flávio Cavalcanti and Gilberto Barros on his return to Band· Notícias da TV

Fausto Silva, who reappeared on the Band’s screen right after the turn of the year, will not be the first presenter hired by the network who left Sundays to command a daily nightly attraction. The same expedient has already been done by names such as Flávio Cavalcanti (1923-1986) and Gilberto Barros.

An outstanding figure on Sunday nights at Tupi, fighting for audience with Chacrinha (1917-1988) and Silvio Santos, Flávio Cavalcanti was hired by Band in 1982, when the channel was still called Bandeirantes and was celebrating 15 years of existence.

With great investment, the program Boa Noite Brasil was created, shown daily, with an hour’s duration. The attraction had 24 paintings, which were presented periodically. Some were weekly; others, fortnightly.

“I don’t know if I’ll have the gas to support a daily program, from Monday to Friday, live. It’s a lot of responsibility for me, but Bandeirantes’ proposal was irrefutable”, declared the presenter to Jornal do Brasil on May 18, 1982.

disclosure

Flávio Cavalcanti on TV Tupi

The production, however, did not last long. In 1983, Cavalcanti was hired by SBT, and his program returned to being weekly.

He stayed on Silvio Santos’ channel until the end of his life, in May 1986, a few days after suffering a heart attack on stage during the show.

Gilberto Barros

Years later, Boa Noite Brasil was revived by Gilberto Barros, again being presented from Monday to Friday.

Hired by the Band in 2003, he accepted the challenge of returning to command a daily production, which remained on the air until 2007. Before, he had done programs such as Disque Record and Leão Livre, both on Record.

O Leão, as it was called in the days of Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, also ran the shows Quarta Total, on Wednesday nights, and Domingo Show, on Sunday afternoons. This was his last attraction on Record, running between 2000 and 2002.

Hired by the Saad family channel with a higher salary, in addition to Boa Noite Brasil he presented Sabadaço, on Saturday afternoons, between 2002 and 2007, and, later, A Grande Chance, between 2007 and 2008.

After working on RedeTV!, between 2012 and 2015, when he made Saturday Total, the presenter ended up moving away from open TV to dedicate himself exclusively to his YouTube channel.

Since then, he has only made a cameo as himself in Globo’s soap opera Pega Pega, on August 16, 2017.

Faustão in Band

Back at the Band, where he worked between 1986 and 1988, running the programs Perdidos na Noite and Safenados e Safadinhos, Fausto Silva will debut Faustão on the Band on the 17th.

The program will be shown from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm, after Jornal da Band, betting on the presenter’s improvisation, a trademark of his first time with the Band.

Each day of the week will have a themed format, such as Pizza do Faustão and Churrascão do Faustão.

In the new house, Faustão will have the company of his traditional dancers, who already participated in Domingão, his son João Guilherme, who is making his television debut, and journalist Anne Lotterman, who presented the weather forecast for Jornal Nacional until he was invited to participate. from the project.