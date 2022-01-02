Felipe Neto denies going to the BBB and reveals that he is depressed

After putting an owl emoticon on social media and causing suspicion about an alleged visit to the BBB, the influencer Felipe Neto denied going to the program and revealed to be depressed. Through the stories, Felipe explained that he went through a very big “emotional stress” due to his breakup with ex-girlfriend Bruna Gomes, and that he won’t be in the Big Brother Brasil edition.

“I’m completely voiceless because I’ve been under a lot of emotional stress. (…) I won’t be on Big Brother. And I’m recovering every day more. I love you guys so much, thank you. The only thing I want to ask of you, never, under any circumstances, send hate to anyone. Send only love. Don’t believe in gossip. If one day Bruna and I want to speak out, we will. And never think, not even for a second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never”, he said.

In the afternoon of last Saturday (1st), youtuber made a new post on Instagram and stated that he is “at rock bottom”.

“I fell. I fell really cool. And there I am: at the bottom of the well with eight inches of feces, which is not enough to drown me, but enough to make me want to drown. So? That’s where I am,” he wrote.

In the outburst, he said he was managing “to survive with the help of friends and medication” and revealed that he was suffering a wave of attacks on the internet.

“At this moment, I need everyone to understand: we don’t win alone. Trying to face depression alone is like taking the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. bag. You’re not going to win. I’m just standing here, because since I went down my friends organized a rotation so that people always stay in my house, 24 hours a day,” he said.

Finally, the influencer thanked the fans for their support and stressed the importance of psychiatric care.

“I don’t think any of this would really work if I weren’t under psychiatric care and medication. Depression is a disease of the mind, like gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medication, you don’t will cure this gastritis. Anyway, the summary is: seek help. Don’t face it alone.”, he finished.