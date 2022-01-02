Felipe Neto exposes suffering on the networks and mentions ‘mutirão’ of friends – Famous

Felipe Neto (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“2021, will take it at c*”. That’s what Felipe Neto wrote in his last post on Instagram, before the turn of the year. The youtuber and entrepreneur is going through a strong emotional strain, which was shared with the public, soon after the end of his relationship with Bruna Gomes.

On the night that marked the move to 2022, Felipe returned to his face in the stories after days in which his audience was updated about his status by the youtuber advisors. “The biggest lesson of the year: Cultivate friends who, when you fall, will drop everything to go and lift you up by force.”

(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On this first day of 2022, Felipe opened his heart in a publication. “Can I talk to you? Hi… I fell. I fell really cool. And there I am… At the bottom of the well, with 20cm of feces, which is not enough to drown me, but enough to make me want to drown. So… That’s where I am. Many people say ‘ah, rich people don’t suffer, because if you’re sad, just go to the Maldives’. People forget that when we are in the 20cm of poop, there is no force that makes us want to go to the Maldives”.

Throughout the text, Felipe gives details of his suffering and the fight against depression, and warns: “We don’t win alone. Trying to face depression alone is like taking the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians,” said Felipe, who once again reinforced the importance of the support of his friends:

Remember I always said that my friendships were never guided by influence, power and money? Yeah… That’s the value of a real friend. He drops everything, he gives up New Year’s Eve with his family, so he can keep you on your feet. So think about it for 2022: find and strengthen REAL friendships. Felipe Neto

Felipe voiceless grandson





After days without showing up in the stories, Felipe appeared to speak to his audience and give updates on his status. Due to his emotional state, Felipe was completely speechless.

Clearly dejected, Felipe thanked the love of his audience, but stressed that he still receives many hateful messages: “Never send hate to people. Send only love”, declared the youtuber. Neto also mentioned that his friends are taking turns to be always with him, leaving the youtuber house in Rio de Janeiro, always populated.