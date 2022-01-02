Felipe Neto opens his heart on social media: ‘I went through a lot of emotional stress’ | celebrities



In the stories, the influencer spoke about personal matters Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Felipe Neto took advantage of the beginning of the year to comment on the end of his relationship with Bruna Gomes. Through stories, the influencer also took the opportunity to explain his distancing from social networks and the emotional shock he suffered.

“I’m completely speechless because I went through a lot of emotional stress. My doctor explained that because when you have something very emotional in your life, you can lose your voice. I’m going to reassure everyone who texts.” , said.

The influencer even denied the rumor that he would be in the new season of ‘Big Brother Brasil’. “I’m not going to be in Big Brother. And I’m recovering every day. I love you so much, thank you. The only thing I want to ask of you, never, under any circumstances, send hate to anyone. Send only love. No believe in gossip. If someday Bruna and I want to speak out, we will. And never think, not even for a second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never,” he concluded.