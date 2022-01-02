Felipe Neto posts great outburst about mental health on social media

After a troubled end of the year, Felipe Neto started 2022 with the publication of a great outburst on social networks. YouTuber covered issues such as mental health, family and friendships in a confusing text, but with the message that people should always seek help if necessary.

The influencer talks about the love and hate he has been receiving on the internet and countered the term biscuit, related to him, remembering the number of followers he has on digital platforms. “There are 43.5 million owls, not cookies, just on Youtube. I don’t need to draw attention, thank God,” he wrote.

Felipe Neto announced the end of his relationship with Bruna Gomes

Then Felipe Neto talks about depression and real friendships. “This is the value of a real friend. He drops everything, he gives up New Year’s Eve with his family, in order to keep you on your toes. So think about it for 2022: find and strengthen real friendships”, he pointed out.

YouTuber made a point of mentioning his family and the sacrifices his mother has been making so that he remains comfortable and feels loved. “My mom is suffering like hell, but she’s my rock. Yesterday he brought me pave and mousse. It’s the little things, it’s the details…”.

Finally, he made an analogy and left a message encouraging the search for competent professionals to help with mental health problems. “I don’t think any of this would be really working if I weren’t under psychiatric care and medication. Depression is an illness of the mind, just as gastritis is an illness of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you won’t cure this gastritis. Anyway, the bottom line is: get help. Don’t face it alone,” he said.

