FGTS allows you to anticipate up to three years of withdrawal; know how to request

THE Severance Indemnity Fund – FGTS Its main objective is to ensure safety for the worker who is dismissed without just cause. Currently, there is a withdrawal-birthday modality in which the worker can choose to make, annually, a withdrawal of a certain value on the date of his/her birthday.

Caixa Econômica Federal, however, offers a second copy within the withdrawal-birthday modality, which allows anticipating up to three years. This advance is a kind of loan in which the worker places the other birthday withdrawals as payment guarantee. Thus, the worker who has active accounts and opted for the withdrawal-birthday modality can use the loan to obtain a higher amount, which corresponds to three advance payments.

In the advance rules, the worker requests the minimum amount of R$ 2 thousand, but each withdrawal within the requested amount must be equal to or greater than R$ 300.00. It is important to note that the date of the last withdrawal cannot exceed 99 days counted from the contracting of the credit. Among the requirements rules for applying for credit contracting, the following stand out:

Have an account at Caixa;

Be over 18 years old;

Have adhered to the withdrawal-birthday modality in advance;

Have sufficient balance in the FGTS account;

It cannot have restrictions on the CPF (negative);

Authorize the “Birthday Cash Loan” by Caixa in the FGTS application or website.

Anticipation of loot-birthday

Through Caixa’s Internet Banking, the customer can click on the “Credit” option and, subsequently, on “Annual Cash Out Loan”. Once that’s done, just simulate the loan process and see the amounts, interest rates and other information.

You will also need to confirm your registration and credit application information. Finally, the interested party must confirm the request with their Internet Banking password to complete the contract. Caixa deposits the amount within 24 hours directly into your bank account.