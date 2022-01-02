FGTS profit released to workers in 2022

The FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo of Serv) is a fund created by the government with the objective of forming a cash reserve for the worker. Thus, monthly the employer is required to deposit 8% of the worker’s salary in an account linked to the fund. It is worth remembering that there is no discount for the worker, as this is an exclusive obligation of companies.

FGTS profit

Since 2017, the government determined that the CCFGTS (Council of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund) must distribute to workers a part of the net profit obtained from the annual correction of the FGTS.

The net profit distributed is obtained because the government also uses the amounts deposited in the workers’ accounts to finance areas:

of popular housing

basic sanitation

and urban infrastructure, such as paving roads

In this way, the money in each worker’s FGTS account does not remain in the Caixa, while the worker does not withdraw and is subject to monetary correction.

FGTS profit in 2022

The law determined by the government for the transfer of FGTS profit is Law 13,446/2017, which not only determines the transfer of amounts but also determines a maximum date for the transfer of profit.

Thus, the amounts to be released from the profit to the FGTS are always paid until the 31st of August, therefore, all workers must receive the amounts between the 1st and 30th of August.

See what Law 13.446 says:

I – the distribution will reach all the linked accounts that present a positive balance on December 31 of the base year of the income earned, including the linked accounts referred to in art. 21 of this Law;

II – the distribution will be proportional to the balance of each linked account on December 31 of the base year and must take place by August 31 of the year following the year of calculation of the result.

What value of FGTS profit in 2022

It is not yet possible to determine the exact amount to be received from the FGTS profit this year, considering that after applying the rate on December 31, 2021, the CCFGTS will be responsible for studying and defining the exact amount to transfer to the workers the profit obtained.

Who will be entitled to FGTS profit in 2022

All workers who have a balance until December 31, 2021 will be entitled to the FGTS profit. Thus, workers who make the withdrawal from the FGTS from January 1st and zero the available balance will still receive the profit, considering that the correction is applied referring to the balance of December 31st.

Withdrawal of FGTS profit

It is worth remembering that the FGTS profit cannot be withdrawn by workers. Bearing in mind that there are specific rules that determine in which situations workers can withdraw from the Guarantee Fund. To find out what these situations are, click here.