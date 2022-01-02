Fiat, Grand Siena and Dobl relics finally go out of business

At the turn of the lights in 2021, two more cars known in Brazil went out of line, the sedan grand siena and the multivan double. THE Fiat he preferred to withdraw them from the brand’s website in a discreet manner, without any kind of farewell, as he did with Uno a few days ago.

The end of the two models was long-awaited as they are quite old-fashioned vehicles and no longer enjoyed great sales. I mean, Siena ended the year with 15,300 licensed units, a respectable number for a complicated period in the market.

Survivor of the ‘second generation’ of the Palio family, the Grand Siena debuted in 2012 and it was built on a platform similar to the first, however, it offered a bulkier body, better able to accommodate large families, as well as its immense trunk.

But this trend was short-lived and the model lost space, especially when Fiat launched the Cronos. With it, also says goodbye to the version prepared to run with CNG, an interesting option for taxi drivers.

Fiat Grand Siena 2019 Image: Disclosure

Two decades in production

Doblò, on the other hand, resisted for several years, when he was already condemned. It was launched in Brazil in 2001, repeating here a very interesting formula in Europe, that of a vehicle with a utilitarian and also familiar proposal.

At a time when small SUVs were a rarity, the Doblò took on different roles as an adventurous version with more seats.

Unlike the French Kangoo and Berlingo/Partner, the Doblò managed to reinvent itself and maintain reasonable demand during the two decades it was produced in Brazil. Lately, however, the license plates had become rare, denouncing the near end.

As a bonus, Fiat also retired versions of cars like the Argo, Cronos and Toro that used the E.torQ 1.8 liter engine. In this case, the reason is the fact that the propellant, derived from the old Tritec, does not meet the new phase of Proconve, the Air Pollution Control Program for Motor Vehicles, called L7.

It is a renovation that, although forced in some cases, left Fiat’s portfolio at a level of actuality rare in 2022. The oldest model is now the Mobi, also its most affordable vehicle, priced from R$ 61,092 .