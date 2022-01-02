Fiat starts 2022 without Doblò, Grand Siena and E.torQ 1.8 engine

Fiat has cleaned up its portfolio by excluding three models and one engine, thus meeting the requirements of the Proconve L7 in terms of evaporative emissions.

In this case, the Grand Siena and Doblò models disappeared from the map, which left the market after many years. The first, compact sedan appeared in 2012 as a successor to the Fiat Siena.

In recent years, the Fiat Grand Siena had its range reduced with the arrival of the Cronos, its successor, thus using only 1.0 and 1.4 liter engines.

Without the sedan made in Betim, Fiat only has the Cronos, imported from Argentina, to operate in this segment. Speaking of which, the hermano model is no longer offered with a 1.8 E.torQ engine.

The four-cylinder engine derived from the old Tritec 1.6, with a single overhead camshaft and 16 valves, no longer meets the emission requirements and leaves the scene here.

Thus, the Cronos is now offered only with a 1.3 Firefly 8V engine with 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, in addition to 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second. Versions 1.3 and Drive 1.3, both manuals, are currently presented.

The Cronos will get a CVT transmission and possibly a cheaper option with a 1.0 Firefly engine, in order to occupy the range reached by Grand Siena. Fiat avoided this to preserve the old sedan in the market.

Likewise, the Argo also leaves the 1.8 engine, currently delivering versions 1.0, 1.3, Drive 1.3 S-Design and 1.3 Trekking. The CVT will also arrive at the hatch.

Both can still get the GSE 1.0 Turbo forward to keep the original proposal of a more generous range.

Other than that, Fiat removed the old Doblò from the scene, which for 20 years had existed without any generational changes here. With it, the previous version of E.torQ 1.8 dies and a cycle ends, including the end of Doblò Cargo. At Toro, the Endurance 1.8 was also discontinued.

Fiat should take advantage of Stellantis in the region to return with a similar proposal. Finally, only Uno Ciao is on the brand’s website, but for a short time, as only 250 units were made available.