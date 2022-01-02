FIFA starts selling tickets for the Club World Cup, which will feature Palmeiras | palm trees

The sale of tickets for the matches of the Club World Cup, which will take place between February 3rd and 12th, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of Palmeiras.

Tickets for the semifinal, on February 8th, against the winner of the duel between Monterrey, Mexico, and Al Ahly, Egypt, cost between around BRL 40 and BRL 300, in the current conversion.

Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, will stage the debut of Palmeiras — Photo: Pedro Martins / MowaPress

The cheapest tickets for the final, on the 12th, have a slightly higher price, starting from R$75. The most expensive ones also cost R$300.

Tickets for the Club World Cup are being sold by the official FIFA dealer – click here to buy them.

The other teams participating in the competition are Chelsea, from England, Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, Al Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates, and Pirae, from Tahiti.

Palmeiras is champion of the Libertadores 2021 — Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

