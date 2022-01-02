Fighting cancer, Rita Lee turns 74 and is honored by her husband

Roberto de Carvalho said that 2021 was a difficult year, but that the singer showed a lot of courage and resistance

Reproduction/Instagram/roberto_de_carvalho/01.01.2021 Rita Lee celebrated her 74th birthday with her husband, Roberto de Carvalho



The singer Rita Lee turned 74 last Friday, 31, and received several honors. the artist’s husband, the musician Roberto de Carvalho, took advantage of the date to take stock of 2021 – the year in which Rita discovered lung cancer and is still undergoing treatment. Posting an old photo of the couple, Roberto wrote: “What a difficult year, my love! What an ordeal! My heart broke in many moments, and soon afterwards I was dazzled by all his demonstrations of courage, willpower and endurance. That after all the torment we are facing a time of peace, harmony, and great health. And all the best I could wish for you, you deserve a million times more. I love you, admire you, adore you, we are together, yesterday, now and forever.” The musician also published a current photo with Rita, in which they appear celebrating the singer’s birthday. “Long live Rita! Happy New Year”, commented the singer Roger Flausino, lead singer of Jota Quest. “Happy New Year, loves”, wrote the singer Maria Gadu. “Bliss”, wished the actor and singer Evandro Mosque.