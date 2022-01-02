Films postponed by the pandemic come to light in 2022 · TV News

After two years of being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hollywood will finally put some of its top blockbusters to see the light of day in 2022. Long-awaited titles like The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were expected to debut this year, but they suffered from continual delays due to the health crisis.

The string of forced changes to release dates has also financially affected the industry’s leading studios. With the absolute success of Spider-Man: No Return to Home (2021) at the world box office, 2022 will serve to bring cash up to date.

Next year’s calendar will be packed with options for movie lovers after a few long-awaited 2020 releases “stole” their slots in 2021. Productions like Thor: Love and Thunder, Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick also do. part of the list.

After being affected by the firing of Johnny Depp and the addition of Mads Mikkelsen to the cast, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets also finally gained an official release date and will be available to the public next year. The same goes for the adaptation of Uncharted, with Tom Holland, and Scream, the fifth film in the horror franchise.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the film that closes the new trilogy of one of the greatest franchises in history, will also hit theaters in 2022 after being postponed by the pandemic. Morbius, long from the same universe as Venom, completes the list of “backward” blockbusters.

Check out the complete list of official release dates below:

Uncharted: Off the Map (February 17);

The Batman (March 3);

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (April 14);

Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness (May 5);

Top Gun: Maverick (May 26);