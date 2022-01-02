Find out why headaches are more frequent in summer – News

The high temperatures and greater incidence of luminosity due to the sun can contribute to increase headaches during the summer and worsen the migraine conditions of those who already suffer from the problem, according to neurosurgeon Tatiana Vilasboas, from Hospital San Gennaro, in São Paulo. Paul.

Dehydration caused by heat and insufficient water intake can cause a change in the sodium and potassium pump, a trigger for pain, as the specialist explains. “When this change happens, there is a metabolic disorder, an influx and reflux of calcium and potassium in the body that triggers the headaches.”

In addition, outdoor walks and longer exposure to peak hours of the sun also contribute to headache, the medical term for headache. Combined with this, the specialist highlights that during the summer people go out more, sleep less and consume a greater amount of alcoholic beverages.

“Excessive light and sleep deprivation are also factors that increase headaches, as well as an inadequate diet, with excess sugar, caffeine and acidulants. Even spending long periods of fasting, which can lead to hypoglycemia, also causes headaches”, explains Tatiana.

How to avoid headaches

To avoid pain, the specialist highlights the importance of drinking water and maintaining good hydration throughout the day. It is also essential to bet on a healthy diet, rich in vegetables, vegetables and fruits, moderating the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

“It is essential to maintain regular physical exercise, but avoid activities that are done during the period of greatest sunlight, from around ten in the morning to three in the afternoon, it is always good to prefer early morning and late afternoon , in addition to maintaining an adequate sleep routine”, recommends the neurosurgeon.

Headache is not all the same

Although the incidence of headaches increases during the hottest season of the year, the doctor emphasizes that not all occur because of the weather. So it’s important to look out for some signs that the discomfort might be caused by a bigger problem.

According to Tatiana, sudden onset headache with severe intensity may not be just a migraine, but the sign of an aneurysm. Or, for example, a headache that becomes daily, with an increase in intensity, could represent the presence of a brain tumor.

“It is very important to know the warning signs of a headache, because sometimes you cannot simply take a pain reliever, it is important to seek a doctor to investigate other causes and early diagnosis is essential for successful treatment”, warns the specialist.