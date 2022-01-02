Fire strikes South Africa’s Parliament in Cape Town | World

A huge fire reaches and destroys the seat of the South African parliament in Cape Town, this Sunday morning (2).

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building and initial reports indicated that it started in office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, member of Cape Town’s mayoral committee responsible for safety and security.

“The roof caught fire and the National Assembly building also caught fire,” said a spokesman for city security, who called for reinforcements at the scene. “The fire was not controlled and there are cracks in the walls of the building,” he added.

Firefighters try to control flames in South Africa's Parliament — Photo: Jerome Delay / AP Photo

The fire that was spreading through the floors of the building started around 3:30 am (GMT).

The causes of the fire are currently unknown and there are no injuries.

The building in Cape Town has three floors, one of which, the oldest, was built in 1884. The newer parts date back to the 1920s and 1980s.

Cape Town suffered a massive fire in April on Table Mountain, adjacent to the coastal town, which destroyed the library treasures of the University of Cape Town.