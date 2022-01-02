First baby of 2022 in the Federal District was born at 00:01

posted on 01/01/2022 12:56 PM / updated on 01/01/2022 1:00 p.m.



Gael’s birth took place in Sobradinho at 00:01 – (credit: Disclosure)

The first baby of 2022, in the Federal District, chose the first minute of the year to be born. Carolina da Silva Queiroz, the baby’s mother, gave birth to him at the Hospital Regional de Sobradinho (HRS).

By natural birth, Gael came into the world weighing 2,160 kg and measuring 43.5. The baby came earlier than expected, as the mother’s management only lasted 35 weeks. But even though he was premature, Gael knew it was time for him, as he didn’t need to be hatched and is nursing normally.

The birth was natural and did not need any intervention.

second baby

The second baby who was born in the DF also came into the world through normal delivery.

In the opposite direction from Gael, in another pole in Brasília, at the Hospital Regional do Gama (HRG), Janine Oliveira de Jesus gave birth to Heitor Tavares Oliveira Lima Leite.

Heitor Tavares Oliveira arrived at 00:41

(photo: Disclosure)



The mother claims that this is her first child, and her labor lasted around seven hours only, as she started experiencing contractions at 6:20 pm. Anxiety was the predominant feeling because the baby was 41 weeks old.

“It was a smooth delivery, we are doing well and he is already breastfeeding a lot”, she reports.

Another normal birth took place in Brasília, also in the first hour of 2022 and male. Ezequiel Santos Carvalho was born shortly after Hector, at 00:47, at the Hospital Regional de Taguatinga (HRT).

In the administrative region of Taguatinga, the baby arrived weighing 3.085 kg and measuring 51 cm.

For the mother Débora Carvalho, 25, the birth was a surprise, as despite being 39 weeks pregnant, she had not felt any contraction in the previous days. “I had absolutely no idea that he would be born on New Year’s Eve,” he says.

This is Deborah’s third child and she says she is very happy. Unlike Hector’s mother, Janine Oliveira, Débora’s bag broke early on Friday morning (December 31), so she had a labor of about 16 hours.