First baby of 2022 was born in Cariacica. know the name





Photo: Personal Archive



The arrival of 2022 took on even greater meaning for building technician Lucieny de Souza Moura, 26, and industrial worker Eduardo Lopes, 29. At 1:30 am today, they became parents of little Isis, the first baby to be born in the State in 2022.

She, who is also the first in Greater Vitória, arrived in the world with 3,100 kilos and 50 cm, after a normal birth at the Municipal Maternity of Cariacica.

Lucieny says she went into labor at 11:30 pm last Friday, although doctors had predicted that the baby would be born on December 26th. However, at 7 pm on the last day of the year, the mother felt strong contractions and went to the hospital.

“I really didn’t expect that my daughter would come right away on January 1st, and that I would spend the upset inside the hospital. It was the best gift I could have to start 2022., he said.

In the state network, the first baby to come into the world was little Emanuelly Vitória Sussuarana. The first child of 19-year-old housewife Fhaynna Rossi and 24-year-old motorcycle courier, Jorge Sussuarana, 24, was born at the Alzir Bernardino Alves Children and Maternity Hospital (Himaba), in Vila Velha.





Photo: Personal Archive



Weighing 3,310 kg and 45 cm, the girl was born by cesarean delivery. Fhaynna was admitted to the hospital during the early hours of today, around 2 am.

“Several of our friends and relatives said we were going to spend New Year’s Eve in the hospital. I can’t even believe it actually happened. It was even good, because now there’s no way to forget her birthday”, jokes Jorge.

The couple’s first child, who has been together for three years, Emanuelly appeared by surprise in the life of the family, who came from Acre 5 months ago in search of better living conditions.

“As soon as we found out about the pregnancy, we came to Espírito Santo, wanting to give her the best. She’s already half a child and half Espirito Santo,” she said.