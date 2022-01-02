First LGBTQIA+ cryptocurrency called Maricoin is released | want

Reproduction/Extra First LGBTQIA+ cryptocurrency launched

It may just sound like a marketing ploy, but the founders of the first LGBTQIA+ cryptocurrency told Reuters news agency that they want to harness the economic power of the community in order to “change the world”.

Maricoin, a play on words taken from homophobic swearing in Spanish (maricón, or fag, in Portuguese) and coin (coin, in English), was released on Friday (12/31) in a week-long pilot test involving 10 companies in Chueca, known as the LGBTQ+ neighborhood of the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Maricoin’s sponsors want virtual currency to begin trading early next year, paving the way for it to be used as a means of payment at LGBTQ+ deals and events around the world.

“As we move this economy, why shouldn’t our community profit from it, instead of banks, insurance companies or large corporations that often don’t help LGBTQ+ people?” said 48-year-old co-founder of the initiative Juan Belmonte.

Belmonte, a hairdresser and entrepreneur, said the idea for the LGBTQ+ cryptocurrency came about while he was at a party with friends at the Pride de Madrid event in July this year.

But he traces the project’s origins to 2017, when the ultra-conservative group HazteOir launched a campaign against transgender rights by sending a bus across Spain with the words: “Boys have penises, girls have vulvae. Don’t be fooled.”

The Christian conservative group’s campaign was quickly banned by Spanish authorities, but Belmonte said it made him realize he “had to do something” to help leverage the economic influence of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight against homophobia.

Maricoin is supported by Borderless Capital, a venture capital firm based in Miami (Florida, USA), and the initiative’s chief executive, Francisco Álvarez, said that 8,000 people were already on a waiting list to buy Maricoins before it the currency began to be traded.

Under its plans, the LGBTQ+ cryptocurrency will be accepted as payment in businesses, from restaurants and cafes to shops and hotels, which have signed an “equality manifesto”.

Among other things, the manifesto defends the rights of LGBTQ+ people and “all those who suffer from exclusion”, as well as a “social, ethical, transversal and transparent economy”.

“The establishments that accept our currency will be listed on our map, which will act as an LGBTQ+ guide for anyone visiting any city in the world,” said Álvarez, 48.