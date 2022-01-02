Share Tweet Share Share Email



Five years to withdraw PIS-PASEP from Caixa O deadline to withdraw, this year, the salary bonus of the PIS-Pasep 2020/2021 (referring to base year 2019) he finished. But, according to Resolution 838, of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (codefat), published on September 24, 2019, the withdrawal of the money can still be made by the worker for the next five years after the end of the payment schedule. The point is, it will have to wait a while. The benefit will only become available again on the next base year’s payment schedule.

The next calendar will be defined by Codefat from January 2022. Generally, the salary bonus is available for withdrawal from July of a given year to June of the following year, and payments follow a schedule according to the month of birth of the workers. Therefore, the new schedule would already start this month. However, the federal government has exceptionally announced that it will release payments for calendar 2021/2022 (base year 2020) only next year. Therefore, the right to withdraw money not redeemed now or in previous years will resume in 2022.

According to Banco do Brasil (BB), if the worker has not paid the 2020/2021 salary bonus (base year 2019) within the annual payment schedule, the amount must be requested from the Ministry of Economy through the “Hello Worker” , on the phone 158.

Caixa has not yet informed the procedure to be adopted. But it has a 0800-726-0207 for assistance on the PIS allowance.

The salary bonus is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector, entitled to PIS, and by Banco do Brasil (BB) to military personnel, civil servants and employees of public companies, who are entitled to Pasep.

Who is entitled?

The employee who received the salary bonus is entitled up to two minimum wages in the base year, it’s been at least five years enrolled in PIS/Pasep and worked for at least 30 days with formal registration in the reference year

It is also necessary that the worker’s data is correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais) of 2018 and/or 2019.

The benefit amount varies according to the number of months worked, reaching a maximum of one minimum wage (R$1,100) for those who worked during the 12 months of the year. Those who worked for a month, for example, are entitled to a R$92 allowance – Fonte Extra Globo













