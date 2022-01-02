Fixed income 2022: what are the best options?

In early 2021, fixed income investments (such as the Treasury or CDB) were dropped because interest rates were low. Now the situation has been reversed: interest rates have risen, and fixed income has gained prominence.

And it also has the advantage of being considered a low-risk, safer-return application. To help those who want to invest in it in 2022, the UOL consulted some experts and has tips and guidelines to follow.

Check the income that goes beyond inflation

With high inflation, you need to pay close attention to real income. “This is the relationship that matters most,” said the financial planner certified by the Brazilian Association of Financial Planning (Planejar) Valter Police.

With this in mind, he claims that there are fixed income securities linked to inflation, such as those from Tesouro Direto that pay the IPCA plus a percentage. “The big question is that this amount is only paid if the investor manages to maintain the contribution until maturity,” he explained.

In a report on where to invest in 2022, XP Investimentos understands that fixed income will continue to be an excellent option to compose the portfolio.

“With the current level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, and nominal interest expectations above 10% already at the beginning of 2022, we maintain our optimism regarding the return offered by fixed income, mainly in the floating rate portion, with low volatility at a time that will be of great uncertainty in the country”, says an excerpt from the XP report.

XP believes that, even if the Selic rate drops again during the year, in a scenario of more controlled inflation, floating rates should continue at high levels.

Attention to post-fixed investments

Alkeos Saroglou, partner at Alta Vista Investimentos, thinks similarly. “The investments that end up being most impacted are floating-rate ones. They are those that yield a percentage of the CDI or Selic or those that pay CDI or Selic plus an interest rate. The others are those that pay a percentage, such as 120% of the CDI,” he said.

On the other hand, those assets specifically linked to indicators that measure price adjustments are more dependent on the BC’s performance, according to Saroglou.

“If the rise in the Selic is lower than the market imagines to curb inflation, this brings stress to economic agents, and these future rates may even increase. So, a stock that paid IPCA+5% may start paying IPCA+ 5.5%,” he said.

Balancing each type of investment

According to the chief economist of Banco Original, Marco Caruso, both post-fixed and fixed-rate options are important, and it is important to put the weight of each portion in the balance.

“The initial objective of every portfolio is to at least maintain the investor’s purchasing power and cover inflation, which makes investments in IPCA+ essential. In general, floating rates have the role of reducing portfolio volatility by minimizing market risk, in addition to serving as a remunerated box,” he said.

Caruso says that the Original started recommending fixed rates in portfolios at the end of the year. “Rates are very attractive given the worsening country risk,” he said.

The chief economist at Banco Original understands that investors should see the forecast of a slowdown in inflation and the risks of a recession for 2022 as opportunities, which indicates that the Selic hike may be close to an end.

Treasury, CDB and debentures

The partner at Alta Vista Investimentos believes that the demand for fixed income will continue to be heated throughout the year, with special emphasis on the Tesouro Direto, CDBs and incentivized debentures (papers issued by companies to finance projects; they are a “loan” to a company).

“When these safe options are paying 9% or 10% a year, I think much more when exposing myself to risk”, he says. In other words, it is better to invest in these bonds than to risk in variable income, such as the stock market.

However, says Saroglou, it is worth noting the investor’s risk profile and the differences in liquidity and risks of the securities.

“If investors want to enter into CDBs, it is necessary to understand whether it is possible to give up liquidity or not. If the subject is encouraged debentures, it is necessary to observe the risk of the issuer,” he said.

Incentivized debentures or infrastructure debentures are debt securities that benefit from exemption from Income Tax, but are not backed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

So, once again, it is necessary to pay attention to details before making any decision.