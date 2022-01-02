Flamengo is sued by a player in court in an unusual case

Credit: Disclosure – Flamengo

Winner of the Brazil Cup with Flamengo in 2013, striker Paulinho has a legal fight with the red-black team due to the non-payment of alimony to his ex-wife, in an amount that should be transferred to take care of his daughter. The information is from UOL Esporte.

In his defense, Paulinho alleges that Fla was obliged, by court decision, to transfer 15% of the athlete’s earnings to the child, with this happening even when he was loaned to Vitória, in 2017.

However, Paulinho claims that Flamengo did not reduce the food allowance in favor of the minor when he terminated the contract. Therefore, the child’s mother sued the player, demanding the transfer of the money.

Lawyers for the former Flamengo player argue that, as the player’s employer, the Gávea club was solely responsible for the discount and transfer of amounts corresponding to the alimony in favor of the athlete’s daughter’s mother.

In all, Paulinho charges R$ 32 thousand from Flamengo. When defending the red and black colors, he received a salary of R$ 160 thousand, according to data present in the process. Of this amount, R$ 24 thousand were transferred to women. Intimidated for defense, the Rio de Janeiro club claims not to have committed the act, and contested all documents attached by Paulinho, claiming that the value of the termination was paid to the player, accusing him of bad faith.

READ TOO:

Flamengo: Who stays and who leaves in 2022 in the rubro-negro team

Jorge Jesus? Atlético-MG appeals to fans about choosing a new coach

Former Real Madrid striker negotiated and almost came to play for Flamengo

Spanish newspaper claims that Flamengo gained strength by hiring Coutinho

CBF pays homage to Remo and Bahia, and internet users make an unexpected charge

7 technicians available on the market that fit the Cruise’s budget

Serie A: 18 clubs have defined their coach for 2022; know which ones

Seer makes a worrying forecast for Cruzeiro after Ronaldo’s arrival and reveals Atlético-MG’s future in 2022