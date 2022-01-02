Flamengo refuses a millionaire Arab proposal by Willian Arão, says website

Flamengo received a millionaire proposal from the Middle East to remove Willian Arão from the team, but he refused it.

The moment the Flamengo starts planning for the 2022 season, with the arrival of a new coach and the start of planning for reinforcements for the season, a starter was close to leaving the team.

According to the website fans, Rubro-Negro received an offer of 5 million euros (about R$ 31.8 million at the current price) from al-Taawon for 100% of the rights of the steering wheel Willian Arao.

The proposal from the Middle East, however, was rejected by the Rio de Janeiro club, which considered the value offered below the minimum stipulated by the board to open conversations about the sale of athletes.

The publication points out that, without taxes, Fla stipulates that 8 million euros (about R$ 50.5 million) is the amount that the team agrees to negotiate for Aaron to another team.

Values ​​close to those stipulated by the board would also be negotiable, as long as 20% of their rights remain with Flamengo for future negotiations. The club, however, still does not think about negotiating the player at the moment.

Arão arrived at Fla in 2016, at the request of Muricy Ramalho, winning 10 titles since joining the team in 337 games, with 29 goals scored.