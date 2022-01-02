Flamengo’s new coach, Paulo Sousa posts a New Year message and asks: ‘Love unconditionally’

Announced this week as the new coach of Flamengo, Paulo Sousa is on vacation in Portugal, while expediting the documentation to move permanently to Brazil, where he is expected on January 7th. And, on his social networks, the coach took advantage of the turn of the year to leave a loving and motivational message for 2022:







Paulo Sousa at his residence; technician arrives in Brazil on the 7th (Photo: Personal archive) Photo: Throw!

– I wish you a blessed year. Love unconditionally! – wrote Paulo Sousa, in an image in which he appears surrounded by four dogs in the residence.

Recently, on arrival, Bruno Spindel, Flamengo’s executive director of football, commented on the weight of Paulo Sousa’s desire to leave the Polish national team to work at the Brazilian club:

– There are several aspects, this one weighs too much. The will, the commitment, the desire to win. He is fully aware of the greatness of the fans and that he is one of the biggest clubs in the world, which has the need to win every game, to be a club of victories and titles. It’s a natural pressure for a club of this size – Spindel said, adding:

– His desire to be part of this, to lead the process as a coach counts too much. From the first contact, this was very clear. His understanding of the dimension, the size of the Nation and Flamengo’s obligation to always be winning. It’s in Flamengo’s and his DNA too.

Paulo Sousa signed a contract with Flamengo until December 2023. The Portuguese will start work at Ninho do Urubu on January 10, at Ninho do Urubu, together with seven new members of the technical committee (know them here).