Flemish | Check the dates, times and broadcasts of Flamengo’s games at Copinha 2022

In the first phase, Mengão will face Forte-ES, Floresta-CE and Oeste, the owners of the house. Ruro-Negro is in group 29 of the competition and is looking for his 5th title in the Copinha; premiere will be on the 5th

In the 2022 edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, the Flamengo will be in Group 29, alongside ÁForte-ES, Floresta-CE and Oeste, the owners of the house. The bracket is based in Barueri, in Greater São Paulo and all duels will be played at Arena Barueri. All Mengão games will be broadcast by Sportv. The team from Rio is looking for its 5th title in the biggest youth competition in the country.

The debut of the Flamengo team in the competition will be on January 5th, against Forte-ES, at 21:45. Afterwards, Mengão will face Floresta-CE, three days later, at 19:00. The team from Gávea will end its campaign in the first phase against the hosts, Oeste, on January 11, at 21:45. The FPF confirmed that the three clashes from Palma will be broadcast live on the Sportv channel.

In the last Copinha, which was played in 2020, Flamengo didn’t even pass the group stage, when they played against Água Santa (1st), Trem-AP (2nd) and Vitória da Conquista (3rd). Mengão is looking for its fifth title in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. This year, the tournament was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four Flamengo conquests in the competition were in 1990, 2011, 2016 and 2018. The Rubro-Negro team never finished second in the competition, but fell six times in the semifinals.

See Flamengo’s table in the first phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr:

5/1 – Flamengo x Forte-ES – 9:45 pm – Arena Barueri

8/1 – Flamengo x Floresta-CE – 11:00 am – Arena Barueri

11/1 – West x Flamengo – 9:45 pm – Arena Barueri