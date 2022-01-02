Florida has 75,962 more Covid cases, record for the entire pandemic – News

The state of Florida reached on Friday (31) the new record of cases of Covid-19, with a notification of 75,962 positives in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Thus, the total number of cases in the US since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4.1 million. The highest daily mark has been broken several times in the last week, and to date the peak had been reached two days ago with 58,013 reported positives.

Local authorities credit the increase in the number of cases to the spread of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus and also to the performance of a greater number of detection tests, with the opening of several accredited places for examinations.

The number of admissions of people with Covid-19 reached 4,485, up from 484 compared to yesterday, according to the Florida Hospital Association. According to the entity, currently, the occupancy rate of general beds in health units in the state is 78%.

Due to the high in contagion yesterday, the school superintendent of Miami-Dade county, Alberto Carvalho, announced that, as of the 3rd, the use of masks inside educational institutions will be mandatory for all adults. A similar measure was taken in Broward County. The University of Miami, in turn, announced yesterday that the first two weeks of the semester that will start in January will happen remotely, due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.