‘Flurona’: Israel detects first case of double infection by Covid and flu – 02/01/2022 – Balance and Health

Israel reported this week a rare case of dual infection of flu and Covid-19. Nicknamed “flurone,” the disease struck a young, pregnant patient who was experiencing mild symptoms.

The woman was interned at the Rabin Medical Center in the town of Petah Tikva. According to the health unit, the young woman had not been vaccinated against Covid or influenza and was diagnosed with both diseases as soon as she arrived at the hospital.

“Both tests were positive, even after we checked again,” explained Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the health unit’s gynecology department. The information was first reported by Yediot, a widely circulated Israeli newspaper, published in Hebrew. The story was later published by the local newspaper Hamodia.

Israel’s Ministry of Health is studying the case to find out whether the combination of the two diseases causes a more serious infection. For the country’s health authorities, it is possible that other people have also had “flurone”, but without a diagnosis.

“In the past year, we have not witnessed flu cases among pregnant or parturient women,” Vizhnitser said. “Today, we are seeing cases of coronaviruses and flu that are starting to show up,” he added.