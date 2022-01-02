Former Corinthians striker Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Cruzeiro reported this Sunday that former striker Ronaldo, who now owns the club, tested positive for Covid-19. According to the miners, the Phenomenon performed the test in the morning and ended up unable to attend the team’s birthday party.

The current leader will have to carry out isolation in his residence until he presents a negative test as proof that he no longer transmits the virus, something that should happen within a week or two.

Ronaldo started his career at Cruzeiro even before he came of age and performed so well above the average that he was part of Brazil’s group at the 1994 World Cup, when he was 17 years old. After that, he toured the world until returning to Timão, where he won a Paulista and a Copa do Brasil, in 2009.

The ace has been acting as a football manager for some years. He bought 51% of Real Valladolid’s shares in 2018, earning the right to be the club’s president. In the case of Sociedade Anônimas de Futebol, the popular club-company, the owners of 50% + 1 of the shares make the decisions. This is the case for Ronaldo both in Spain and in Minas Gerais.

Owner of a business vision since he was a player, Ronaldo has already said in an interview, in 2019, that he dreamed of one day being president of Corinthians. Meanwhile, he has already scheduled an appointment at the club: the inauguration of his bust in Parque São Jorge, approved in an online vote by owners of the club’s fan token, which should be done in 2022.

