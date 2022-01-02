Former Flamengo, Paulinho sues club in court – Flamengo

Striker fights with ex-club in court for payment of child support to his ex-wife

The last time Flamengo won the Brazil’s Cup it was in 2013. At the time, the red-black forward was Paulinho. Champion by Mais Querido at the time, the player is now fighting with the club in court for the payment of alimony to his ex-wife, in money that should be transferred to take care of his daughter.

According to information disclosed by the Uol Esporte, the athlete claims that the Flamengo he was obliged, by court decision, to transfer 15% of the player’s earnings as provisional alimony, to be transferred to the child. This should happen, according to Paulinho, even when he was loaned to Vitória, in 2017.

The player, however, claims that Clube da Gávea did not discount the food allowance in favor of the minor when her contract termination occurred. With that, according to Paulinho, the mother of his daughter filed a lawsuit against him, demanding the transfer of values.

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

“Paulinho charges around R$ 32 thousand to Flamengo. At the time he defended the club, he received a salary of R$ 160,000, according to information contained in the process. Of this amount, 15% – or R$ 24 thousand – were transferred monthly to women”, says part of the publication, which continues:

“Summoned to defend itself in the process, the red-black team says it did not commit an unlawful act, challenged all documents attached by the attacker and claimed that the value of the contract termination was paid to the player. He also accused Paulinho of bad faith in the process and asked for his conviction.”.

The report also highlights that the court asked for Paulinho’s income tax, to verify how much the player received in image rights. He, however, claims that he has not declared income for 3 years, as he did not have enough income, and is refuted by Flamengo, who accuses him of hiding his assets from the authorities.