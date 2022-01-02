Former Real Madrid striker negotiated and almost came to play for Flamengo

Credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Flamengo has the habit of always hiring big names in world football and trying to innovate in the market. This practice, however, is not something new and who reveals this is a former Real Madrid striker.

Emmanuel Adebayor revealed in an interview to ESPN that he was close to hitting Flamengo in two or three opportunities. The attacker regrets that, according to him, it would have been an incredible experience.

“I had contact with Flamengo twice, three times, but unfortunately there was no agreement. Of course, we all know how Brazil loves football. It would have been an amazing experience. What Brazil has done for football over the years has been wonderful”, declared Adebayor.

Negotiation with Mengão is recent

The negotiation of the Togolese striker with Flamengo is not old and took place in August 2019. The player, later on, wore the shirt of Olímpia, from Paraguay, where he played in 4 games and did not score any goals.

In his career, Adebayor played for big clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham. At 37, the striker has been without a club since the middle of last year, when he left Olímpia.

READ TOO

On the radar of Fluminense and Santos, Nathan could transfer to another club in the series A

Are you coming to Flamengo? Barcelona stipulates value to release Neto

Real Madrid sets Brazilian full-back to be Marcelo’s replacement

On the radar of Palmeiras and Flamengo, Coutinho may have a new destination in Europe

CBF pays homage to Remo and Bahia, and internet users make an unexpected charge

7 technicians available on the market that fit the Cruise’s budget

World Cup, Serie A and more: 9 tournaments to keep an eye on in 2022

Serie A: 18 clubs have defined their coach for 2022; know which ones