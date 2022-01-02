Fortaleza already has community broadcasting of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, informs SMS – Metro

The last weekly report from the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza (SMS) from 2021 shows that the Capital already has community transmission of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. Furthermore, the current moving average of cases is almost double the average recorded two weeks ago.

In the Weekly Report There was an introduction and there is already community transmission of the new variant of international concern omicron (B.1.1.529) in Fortaleza. Omicron has an unusual number of mutations and high transmissibility, and is expected to become the dominant variant in the national and local epidemiological scenario in the coming weeks. For this reason, the incidence of the disease must continue to be closely monitored."

THE moving average of cases (based on the last two weeks) reached 60.7 cases per day. Two weeks ago, the average was 31 cases a day. According to SMS, “there is now a trend towards a progressive increase in cases”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 260,531 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Fortaleza. The Report also states that “currently, the epidemic curve of confirmed cases, which has been graphically expressed as a plateau, has a slight upward slope (there has been a substantial increase in the number of new cases daily since mid-December)”.

Despite the increase in cases, Fortaleza registered few deaths by Covid-19 in recent days. Between the 23rd and 29th of December, there were only two deaths. And in the entire last month of 2021, there were 14 cases fatal.

In the Weekly Report "The current pattern of mortality still reflects the stability achieved at the end of the second wave, and the increase in the fraction of the immunized population. This scenario can still be changed by the dominance of the new omicron variant, which has relevant vaccine escape, although it appears to be less aggressive 'from the point of view of the clinical course."

Ômicron in Ceará

In a live held last Thursday night (30), Governor Camilo Santana (PT) stated that “there is a strong indication of community broadcast” of the variant micron of Covid-19 in Ceará. The announcement was made after the weekly meeting of the Committee to Combat the Pandemic.

When a disease or a variant is in community transmission, it means that it is not possible to trace the origin of the infection, indicating that the virus circulates among people, regardless of whether they have traveled abroad or not.

Just a week ago, the governor confirmed that Ceará had registered three cases of the Ômicron variant, in passengers coming from Thailand, Milan (Italy) and São Paulo, who remained in isolation, monitored by the State Health Department (Sesa).

In Brazil, the first cases of the Ômicron variant were registered in São Paulo, last December 2nd. Afterwards, community transmission of the new strain was confirmed.

Concern with flu syndrome

Along with the Secretary of Health, Marcos Gadelha, the governor also mentioned the significant increase in cases of flu syndrome in the state. The concern is justified by numbers.

Just in the last few weeks, the Capital has seen the number of cases of flu syndrome soar. In Emergency Care Units (Upas) managed by the Municipality of Fortaleza, the number of daily visits to patients with these symptoms increased more than tenfold in December.

The data were passed on by Mayor José Sarto Nogueira (PDT), in a live broadcast on social networks last Tuesday (28). According to him, on the last December 2nd, 122 services in the UPAs in the municipality. Last Monday (27), the number jumped to 1,359.

In terms of age group, the attendance of children with flu symptoms in the UPAs in Fortaleza grew 162% between November and December this year. The capital’s private healthcare network also confirms the increase in demand. Faced with the increase, specialists reinforce the need for preventive care.

Between December 1st and December 25th, 3,452 receptions were registered – of these, practically half (1,685) occurred in children from 0 to 4 years of age. In November, there were 1,316 assistances, 920 of which were from the youngest profile of the population. The data are from the IntegraSUS platform, by (Sesa.